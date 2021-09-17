NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Next week, the Biden Administration was hoping to roll out booster shots for the public, but now it seems that won't be happening.

On Friday, an advisory panel for the FDA overwhelmingly voted against giving Pfizer’s booster shots to most people. But they did agree those at least 65 years old or that are immunocompromised could get it.

Andie Perona got Pfizer's booster shot about three weeks ago and explained why.

“Almost seven years ago, I received a kidney and pancreas transplant and because I am considered severely immunocompromised,” Perona said. ”That is the reason I was able to get the booster shot."

Even before the pandemic, Perona took extra precautions. The booster shot was another layer of protection against the virus for her.

“I trust all of the scientists that have put so much time and effort in producing the vaccination and the booster,” Perona said.

An FDA advisory committee voted to recommend boosters for people 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised. Before that vote, they recommended against Pfizer's booster for most adults.

FDA advisers endorse COVID-19 boosters only for elderly and high-risk, not for general population Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously Friday to recommend emergency use authorization of a booster dose of Pfizer's vaccine six months after full vaccination in people 65 and older and those at high risk of severe COVID-19.

“They're targeting their boosters rather than giving everybody a blanket recommendation. Sounds like good science,” Dr. William Schaffner with VUMC said.

Schaffner is an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He explains how the panel came to its vote.

“They haven't recommended it for people routinely under age 65 because they see these vaccines continuing to work very effectively keeping people out of the hospital,” Schaffner said.

For Perona, she believes the panel is on the right track with the most recent votes.

“I'm just your average, you know, person out in the real world every day. I think they have their reasonings and we just have to trust in the FDA,” Perona said

The recommendation will now go to the FDA. The agency will consider that as it makes a decision on boosters.