NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A bill that would prevent state or local authorities from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations is moving forward after passing a state Senate committee on Wednesday.
Senate bill 187 would prohibit anyone from requiring a person to be vaccinated for COVID-19.
A few dozen people arrived on the steps of the capitol Wednesday to show their support for the bill. They said they don't want to be required to put something like a vaccine into their bodies and want to maintain religious exemptions.
There's also similar efforts ongoing to make sure Tennessee children aren't required to receive the vaccine for school.
