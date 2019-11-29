SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - A vacant home near Springfield is a total loss after a large fire Friday evening.
According to our news partners at Smokey Barn News, the fire happened at a vacant home in the 3000 block of Burr Road just outside Springfield city limits. Fire crews were dispatched to the scene at 5:44 p.m. Friday.
When firefighters arrived, the home was fully engulfed. The flames were quickly extinguished.
Crews on scene say the home had no active utilities, which resulted in a more thorough investigation into the cause of the fire, which is still unknown.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
