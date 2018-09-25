NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- An annual scorecard released Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs reports "positive strides" were made in the quality of services at both the Nashville and Murfreesboro facilities in the last year.
According to the VA, their annual web-based scorecard "measures, evaluates and benchmarks quality and efficiency at its medical centers" in areas like mortality rate, length of stay and avoidable adverse events.
“This is a major step in the right direction to improving our quality of services for our Veterans,” VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said. “Over the past year, we were able to identify our problems and implement solutions to fixing the issues at 71 percent of our facilities. I’m extremely proud of our employees and the progress they have made to raise VA’s performance for our nation’s heroes.”
The report categorized the Tennessee Valley Healthcare System facility in Nashville as making "meaningful absolute improvements" since last year.
Likewise, "large absolute improvement" was seen at The Alvin C. York facility in Murfreesboro.
While neither facility is considered "at risk," both Middle Tennessee hospitals are "striving for continued improvements" in order to reach the department's benchmarks in multiple areas.
To view the Nashville or Murfreesboro facility's full report, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.