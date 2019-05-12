WYTHE COUNTY, VA (WSMV) -- One man was killed and a woman severely injured after being attacked with a machete in May, according to the Department of Justice.
The Wythe County, Virginia Sheriff's Office tells NBC affiliate WCYB that a man and woman were assaulted on the Appalachian Trail late Friday night, May 11th.
30 year-old James Louis Jordan was apprehended after a cooperative investigation by Wythe and Smyth County law enforcement agencies.
Back in April, Jordan reportedly had other run-ins with hikers on the Appalachian Trail. In one case he was reportedly threatening them with a knife.
Officials say criminal charges, including assault with intent to murder and one count of murder within what's known as a"special maritime territorial jurisdiction of the United States" will be filed against Jordan in Federal court on Monday.
The "special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States" includes any lands reserved or acquired for the use of the United States, and under the exclusive or concurrent jurisdiction thereof. 18 U.S.C. § 7(3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.