NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As the weather gets nicer and we start spending more time outside, it's important to remember just how powerful the sun can be, even in the spring. remember, even in the spring months we need to pay close attention to the UV index or, in other terms, that ultraviolet radiation from the sun.
So what exactly are these UV rays? Light from the sun can be split up into two different groups. The visible light group that we can see with our own eyes, and invisible light group and UV radiation is in that group. There are three kinds of UV radiation given off by the sun, some of which gets absorbed by the ozone layer, but the rest of it can make it through and to the ground.
It's that radiation that can cause harm to our bodies as we spend extended periods of time outside. So, when we go out it the spring and summer months it's always a good idea to watch the UV index. The higher the index, the more powerful and dangerous the UV radiation is on that day. That means more sunscreen needed as it breaks through the atmosphere.
