CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An overnight DUI crash has led to a downed utility pole on Trenton Road between Aspen Grove Way and Spring Creek Court overnight in Clarksville.
According to Clarksville Police, the crash occurred around 3 a.m. and caused a utility pole to snap in half. Power lines are now hanging too low for tractor-trailers and other tall vehicles to get through.
The roadway is open to only one lane of travel at this time. Utility crews are on the way to the scene to make repairs and replace the pole.
Drivers are recommended to find alternate routes until further notice. Details about the driver in the crash were not immediately provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.