NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee State and the University of Tennessee will announce a partnership to expand the collaboration between the two institutions, both schools announced on Thursday.
TSU President Glenda Glover and UT Interim President Randy Boyd will hold a news conference at the Cordell Hull Building on Monday to announce the details.
The news conference will detail areas in which the two land-grant institutions will partner, as well as feature a signing of a memorandum of understanding by Glover and Boyd.
Ike Krause, Executive Director of the Tennessee Higher Education Commission and Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation, will also be in attendance.
