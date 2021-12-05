NASHVILLE (WSMV) – The TransPerfect Music City Bowl announced Sunday that the University of Tennessee Knoxville will be facing Purdue University in this year's Music City Bowl.
A press conference is scheduled for this afternoon at 5 p.m. at the Analog at Hutton Hotel.
The two will play the Music City Bowl inside Nissan Stadium on Dec.30 at 3 p.m. Est. This year will be the 24th edition of the game.
