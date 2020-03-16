The University of Tennessee announced today that they will be moving to online courses for the remainder of the spring semester due to coronavirus concerns.
The also announced that they would be coming up with an alternative commencement ceremony for the end of spring.
UT Interim President Randy Body said," “In an effort to avoid further disruption for our students, faculty and staff, we will move instruction entirely online for the remainder of the spring semester. In addition, commencement ceremonies will not be held in May. Each campus is looking at alternative commencement options at this time.”
Each campus will be sending out specific communications to their faculty, students and staff regarding the impact to its respective campuses.
The UT System recently announced a comprehensive resource guide that provides information and resources surrounding COVID19: tennessee.edu/coronavirus/.
