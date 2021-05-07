NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Electric scooters continue to be a popular way to get around Music City, but new research is showing where most scooter crashes are likely to happen.
The research comes from a professor and a grad student at the University of Tennessee, who looked at not only the likely locations of crashes, but who was involved.
The research found that most riders involved in a crash were local and lived outside of the Nashville city center.
Most crashes occurred as people were coming off of sidewalks into driveways or crosswalks.
The study focused on 52 reports of E-scooter crashes in Nashville over two years.
Another interesting note: when looking at those crashes, they found that alcohol was not a factor in most of them, and that most occurred during the day.
