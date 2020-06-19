KNOXVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A University of Tennessee, Knoxville student athlete has tested positive for COVID-19.
The student athlete is a male and is the first known case of COVID-19 for Tennessee student athletes who have returned to campus, according to our sister station WBIR.
"After testing several domestic members of our men’s and women’s basketball teams, one male student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19," the University said in a release. "With a plan already in place, our Sports Medicine staff immediately activated isolation and contact-tracing protocol in collaboration with the Knox County Health Department. We are encouraged by this affirmation that our procedures work."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.