KNOXVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Students and faculty are preparing to return to class on the campus of the University of Tennessee.
With this return, the UT System President Randy Boyd is urging everyone to talk to their family and healthcare providers about the benefits of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We are excited to have our campus communities together this fall and are planning full campus experiences across the UT System. With the Delta variant spreading in our state and communities, we want to help ensure the safest return possible,” Boyd said. “The best way to take care of each other as we return to campus is to first take care of ourselves by getting the COVID-19 vaccine.”
Campuses will begin the semester with masks required in classrooms, laboratories, instructional spaces and any indoor events students are required to attend.
Each campus will have specific guidelines and plans, and mask requirements will be continuously re-evaluated.
Campus locations include UT Knoxville, UT Institute of Agriculture, UT Chattanooga, UT Martin, UT Southern and the UT Health Science Center.
