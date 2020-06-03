KNOXVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, is investigating after a series of racist posts surfaced online, involving some of its students.
The university tweeted it is aware of reports indicating some current, prospective or former students made racist posts online. The school also says it condemns hate and continues to work hard to create a campus culture that is inclusive.
See the full post below.
We are aware of reports that some current, prospective or former students have made racist posts online. We condemn hate and are working hard to create an inclusive campus culture. When we receive reports, we gather facts and take appropriate action directly with those involved.— UT Knoxville (@UTKnoxville) June 3, 2020
