NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Pruitt released a statement which reads: "I have made the decision to remove Jeremy Banks from our football program.
While I will continue to support Jeremy in the next steps in his life, information I recently received made it clear that this decision is in the best interest of the football program and the university."
Banks was arrested in mid-September after a routine traffic stop revealed an outstanding traffic warrant.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee linebacker Jeremy Banks has issued an apology through the school after video was released showing him cursin…
He was booked, released on $500 bond and played in the Vols game against Florida the following Saturday.
On October 1st, UT Police released video of the arrest that shows Banks being confrontational and saying, among other things, “where I’m from, we shoot at cops.”
Banks is credited with seven tackles and two interceptions this season for the Vols.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.