NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Pruitt released a statement which reads: "I have made the decision to remove Jeremy Banks from our football program.

While I will continue to support Jeremy in the next steps in his life, information I recently received made it clear that this decision is in the best interest of the football program and the university."

Banks was arrested in mid-September after a routine traffic stop revealed an outstanding traffic warrant.

Tennessee LB Banks apologizes for his conduct during arrest KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee linebacker Jeremy Banks has issued an apology through the school after video was released showing him cursin…

He was booked, released on $500 bond and played in the Vols game against Florida the following Saturday.

On October 1st, UT Police released video of the arrest that shows Banks being confrontational and saying, among other things, “where I’m from, we shoot at cops.”

Banks is credited with seven tackles and two interceptions this season for the Vols.