KNOXVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees will meet next week to consider appointing Randy Boyd as the university’s interim president.

According to a news release, Boyd, an alumnus of UT Knoxville, would be considered to serve as interim president for up to 24 months or until the effective date of appointment of a new president following an external search.

Boyd, who was unsuccessful in his campaign for governor in August, has declined to be paid a salary if appointed interim president.

UT President Joe DiPietro announced Monday that he planned to retire from active service on Nov. 21.

The Board of Trustees will meet on Sept. 25 at 10:45 a.m. CDT

UT Board Chairman John Compton said appointing an interim president gives the trustees time to plan for the university’s future. He and the other trustees, since beginning their work on Aug. 1, have individually been meeting with and listening to key stakeholders, including legislators, faculty, campus leadership and alumni, according to a news release.

“These conversations revealed that it is necessary to take a step back and evaluate the strategic needs of each campus and institute and support required from the UT System Administration in order to raise the bar on our overall success,” Compton said in a news release.

“Our students, faculty, research partners and citizens all expect us to continually improve. Our campuses and institutes individually and the UT System collectively have many areas of pride. Yet, with any success, one always needs to raise the bar for achievement.”

Boyd is the founder and chairman of Radio Systems Corp., with more than 700 employees, offices in six countries and the brands PetSafe, Invisible Fence and SportDOG.