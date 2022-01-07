USPS delivers mail in snow
USPS

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The United States Postal Service asked residents Friday to clear hazardous snow to help Postal Service employees continue their work.

After record breaking snowfall Thursday, USPS asked customers to clear snow and ice from sidewalks, stairs, and mailboxes to help letter carriers continue to deliver the mail. Uneven surfaces, wet pavement, and snow and ice are considered hazards and can pose serious threats to Postal Service employees.

Community members receiving door delivery are expected to ensure that their sidewalks, steps, and porches are clear. Those receiving curbside delivery should remove snow piles left by snowplows to keep access to their mailboxes clear for letter carriers.

USPS asked businesses with collection boxes near their property to keep them clear of snow and ice.

The Postal Service does not receive tax dollars for operating expenses and therefore relies on the sale of postage, products, and services to fund its operations.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.