NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The United States Postal Service asked residents Friday to clear hazardous snow to help Postal Service employees continue their work.

After record breaking snowfall Thursday, USPS asked customers to clear snow and ice from sidewalks, stairs, and mailboxes to help letter carriers continue to deliver the mail. Uneven surfaces, wet pavement, and snow and ice are considered hazards and can pose serious threats to Postal Service employees.

Community members receiving door delivery are expected to ensure that their sidewalks, steps, and porches are clear. Those receiving curbside delivery should remove snow piles left by snowplows to keep access to their mailboxes clear for letter carriers.

USPS asked businesses with collection boxes near their property to keep them clear of snow and ice.

