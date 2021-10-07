NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Unites States Postal Service has announced the shipping deadlines you need to abide by if you want your presents to arrive on time this year.
- Dec. 17 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)
- Dec. 17 — First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
- Dec. 18 — Priority Mail service
- Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express* service
The post office says the busiest times this season will be the two weeks before Christmas. The anticipate traffic into local post office branches to start increasing the first week of December.
