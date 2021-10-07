USPS to slow down some mail delivery starting Friday

A United States Postal Service (USPS) worker wearing a protective mask and gloves makes his rounds in New York City in 2020.

 Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Unites States Postal Service has announced the shipping deadlines you need to abide by if you want your presents to arrive on time this year. 

  • Dec. 17 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)
  • Dec. 17 — First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
  • Dec. 18 — Priority Mail service
  • Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express* service

The post office says the busiest times this season will be the two weeks before Christmas. The anticipate traffic into local post office branches to start increasing the first week of December. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.