Nashville's private schools are taking some costly, innovative and major steps to keep students and faculty safe from Covid-19.
News4 visited the campus of the University School of Nashville to show you exactly what those changes look like.
For now, students will learn virtually, so many are coming by the school to pick up brand new iPads and Mac Books.
When students and faculty return to campus they'll see big changes.
The school spent $300,000 on everything from water bottles and masks to electro static spray systems and a brand new HVAC system.
"There's some pretty significant investment in terms of air purification and an ionization system that is cleaning the air. You can also increase the outside air flow into the building," said USN Director Vince Durnan.
There are now glass dividers in every classroom and cleaning supplies.
Tuesday, there were moving trucks there headed for the school's newly rented storage units.
"We're taking furniture out of the classroom and rearranging desks and all that stuff that you might imagine to create as much physical space," said Durnan.
They've also expanded the bandwidth to accommodate zoom calls for the teachers who choose to use their classrooms for virtual teaching.
Tuition at USN is around $27,000 a year.
It's no secret private schools have the money and resources to make these big changes.
Many other schools do not.
"I think the whole Covid experience, for everybody from March forward, has only amplified the educational inequities in our city," said Durnan.
Durnan, who has dedicated his career to education said that's something that needs to change.
"It's long past time for a dialogue about how to get every child in Nashville back to school," said Durnan.
