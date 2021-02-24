NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nest Thermostat is one of the most popular thermostats on the market. But news4 investigates has found they may not be as smart as you think.
When it comes to the smart thermostat, experts said it's only a smart as the user.
“It has the ability to be as smart as it advertised to be. But if it’s not used the way it’s designed to its far more problematic than it is beneficial,” said technician Caden Malone who works for Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Electrical.
Malone said he has installed more than 2 dozen different kinds of smart thermostats. He gave us some insight into what you need to do to ensure that customers are not overpaying on their monthly bill.
“It’s very small stuff that hinders it in a massive way,” Malone said.
For instance, make sure the app is updated and the location services turned on. If the homeowner is out of town, program it to a setting that won’t keep the house too hot or too cold. Smart thermostats have a feature to adjust between heat and cooling depending on the weather. Experts said having it programmed correctly can save hundreds of dollars a year if not more.
“It has to be programmed for the functions its designed to do in home or it’s just not going to work,” Malone said.
If people don’t have a smart phone, Malone said having a smart thermostat is pointless. Believe it or not, Malone said a basic thermostat will still get you many of the same money saving features.
“If you’re not comfortable with sacrificing your comfort for economy really any thermostat you can just set and forget about is the choice for you,” Malone said.
