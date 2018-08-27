There are rising concerns over the safety for cyclists at Shelby Bottoms Greenway but Metro Parks is making a plan to fix the issue.
Richard Scott rides there regularly and witnessed one bike wreck and another flat tire at two of the bridges on the Shelby Bottoms Greenway.
“He started sliding a little bit and then hit one of those rough places on the bridge and went down pretty hard. He didn’t break anything but had cuts and bruises,” Scott said.
Scott said he called the maintenance department for Metro Parks in May and reported the unsafe bridges. He said there are many deep ruts in the bridge.
“The boards are rotting and they’ve got big holes and gaps in them,” Scott claimed.
Metro Parks told News4 on Monday that safety is their highest priority and they plan to repair one of the bridges in September.
One bridge will be repaired between Sept. 10 and 14. The other bridge will be repaired shortly after that, according to Metro Parks.
