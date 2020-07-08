NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - The U.S. Department of Transportation is launching a $3 million campaign they hope will save lives this summer.
Their message, aimed at curbing child deaths in hot cars, is most important during the summer months.
“So you can imagine on a beautiful 80 degree day outside, in just ten minutes a car can go up 19 degrees,” said Purnima Unni, injury prevention program manager. “So we’re talking a car being 104 degrees when the outside in just 85 degrees.”
Six children have already died this year nationwide, with medical professionals saying most hot car deaths are the result of kids being restrained in their car seat and left alone.
“We realize that more than fifty percent of the cases we see are just because a parent absent mindedly forgotten their child, it’s not intentional,” Unni said.
Some tips to prevent this from happening are to lock your car when you park, teach your kids that vehicles aren’t a place to play, never leave a child in an unattended car and leave your phone by your child’s car seat, setting reminders of where your child needs to go.
In Tennessee we have the Good Samaritan Law, which means if you see a child in a car and you’re worried about their health, you can dial 911 and intervene to save the child.
