NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The USDA increased the SNAP benefits available through their Thrifty Food Plan, effective immediately. The increase stems from a re-evaluation of the plan, which calculates benefits.
This adjustment is the first time the Thrifty Food Plan has changed to reflect the shifts in the food marketplace since it’s introduction in 1975.
The amount of increase will vary based on size of the family and income, but most SNAP households should expect to see an increase from $12-$16 per person, per month.
This is a separate increase from the jump the Biden administration approved for SNAP households, which ends today. The emergency SNAP benefits available to Tennesseans from the state will continue through October.
