USACE swimming areas, picnic shelters to reopen Friday

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is opening up several beaches and picnic shelters starting Friday.

Several Corps-managed recreation areas have been closed, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, on Friday, swimming areas and group picnic shelters at will reopen at the following locations:

  • Lake Barkley
  • Cheatham Lake
  • J. Percy Priest Lake
  • Old Hickory Lake
  • Cordell Hull Lake
  • Center Hill Lake
  • Dale Hollow Lake

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is asking people to practice social distancing practices:

  • honor the 6-foot social distance rule
  • stay away from parks and recreation areas if you are sick or have symptoms
  • keep parks clean by practicing “pack in and pack out” etiquette
  • always wear a life jacket when near the water

Swimming areas and picnic shelters within the Cumberland River Basin in the state of Kentucky will remain closed at this time.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reminded that state-operated or concessionaire operated beaches and recreation areas have their own policies in place.

To see a full list of closures, click here

 

