10-year-old saves newborn when aunt gives birth in bathroom, passes out

(WJLA/CNN) — A 10-year-old Virginia girl helped save her newborn cousin with information she learned from watching YouTube videos.
Chloe Carrion was at home in Fairfax County with her 21-year-old aunt Monday afternoon while her mother was at work.
Her aunt, who chose to remain anonymous, went into the bathroom with stomach pains but had no idea she was in labor.
“She screamed my name she says, ‘I had a baby!’ And I said, ‘No, you didn't.’ And she said, ‘Yes I did,’” Chloe recalled.
The 10-year-old then rushed to the bathroom, where her aunt had just given birth on the toilet. Then, she Facetimed her mother, April West.
"She told me that her aunt had a baby in her stomach, and I said no she didn't," recalled West. "Then, she turned the phone around... and on the camera, I saw this little face."
Chloe said she remembered watching several YouTube videos about taking care of baby dolls, and she decided to put those skills to work with the real thing.
"The videos helped me with swaddling and cleaning him up from everything," she said.
Chloe even cut the infant's umbilical cord, with the help of 911 dispatchers who walked her through it.
"She told me to get something to cut it with, so I got the house scissors," said Chloe. "And she told me to tell my aunt to stay calm, to swaddle the baby but try to wipe off most of the blood, and to wait for paramedics to arrive and to get my aunt some water."
West arrived at the house just a few minutes before paramedics.
"Chloe was just standing at the front door with the baby swaddled, and she was rocking him back and forth," said West. "I'm very proud of her. She was so brave. Even as an adult, I don't think I could have done what she did."
The family said Chloe's aunt and the newborn were taken to a hospital in Fairfax, where both mother and baby are said to be doing well.
As for why Chloe's aunt hadn't told anyone about her pregnancy, relatives said she was scared and overwhelmed. But they say she has every intention of raising the child.
She even let Chloe name the baby: a healthy little boy they'll call Isaac.
