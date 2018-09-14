18-year-old killed when exploded chimney falls on car

(Meredith/AP) -- An 18-year-old man died after a house exploded amid gas explosions north of Boston, sending a chimney crashing into his car.
Leonel Rondon, of Lawrence, was pronounced dead Thursday night at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, according to the Essex District Attorney's Office.
The teen, who recently got his driver's license, was sitting inside the car with two friends when the blast happened, loved ones told WHDH.
His two friends remained hospitalized Thursday night.
Gov. Charlie Baker says 10 other people were injured in a series of fires and explosions that ignited fires in at least 39 homes, forcing entire neighborhoods to evacuate as crews scrambled to fight the flames and shut off the gas.
Authorities have blamed the blasts on over-pressurized natural gas lines.
Baker said state and local authorities are investigating but that it could take days or weeks before they turn up answers.
