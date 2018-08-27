6-year-old hospitalized after standing up to bullies, mom says

(Meredith) –A mother in Washington state said her 6-year-old son underwent emergency surgery after he stood up to a group of kids who were bullying his friend.
Carter English confronted the children at his apartment complex in Olympia on Wednesday when he saw them attacking his friend, KOMO reports.
“They were just bullying him,” English told the station. “I just told them to stop… and they did it to me.”
The 6-year-old said the kids beat him with rocks and sticks and even rubbed sawdust in his eyes.
His mother, Dana English, said he ended up with a broken arm, lacerated eye and several cuts on his hands and face.
“What happened to him wasn’t okay, and the police are not stopping until they catch the kids that did this to him,” the mom wrote on a GoFundMe page raising money for Carter’s medical expenses.
The boy underwent surgery at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle to repair the laceration in his eye following the attack. Dana said her son may also need surgery on his arm.
“It’s been hell,” she said. “I haven’t slept. I haven’t eaten. I can’t do anything. I can’t even leave his side.”
According to KOMO, police have identified the 5-year-old boy whom they believe started the fight. Criminal charges will not be pursued due to the age of everyone involved, but authorities said social services may look into the case.
