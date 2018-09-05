11-year-old girl saved from abduction when pet beagle bites suspect

(Meredith) – An 11-year-old Texas girl escaped an attempted kidnapping after her pet beagle attacked the suspect, police said.
The girl was walking her dog Sunday morning when a man grabbed her arm and tried dragging her into an SUV parked at an apartment complex in central Pasadena, the Houston Chronicle reported.
Police said the beagle-terrier mix, named Ray, bit the suspect in the leg, allowing the girl ran away to safety.
The victim’s sister, Bianca Hernandez, said the 2-year-old pooch knew the alleged kidnapper was not “any regular person.”
“So yeah, he went for a bite in the leg and that was the only way for her to free herself,” Hernandez told KPRC.
Police said the girl was visiting family in the area when the attack happened.
The suspect was described as a Hispanic male wearing a tank top with a receding hairline and an upper arm tattoo. Police obtained the license plate number of the SUV, but are still searching for the suspect.
