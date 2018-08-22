15-year-old girl ran pot shop out of her bedroom with mom’s permission, police say

(Meredith) – Investigators in California said a 15-year-old girl was busted for running a marijuana business out of her bedroom -- and they said her mother allowed it.
The Merced County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at the home in Delhi on Friday.
During the search deputies found a loaded AK-47 and 80 pounds of marijuana for sale in the master bedroom closet, the department wrote on Facebook. They also seized 12 large marijuana plants, which were contained in a makeshift greenhouse in the family’s backyard.
According to the sheriff’s office, the teen’s mother gave her weed to use and sell from her bedroom. Deputies later uncovered "packaged marijuana for sale, marijuana edibles and other items associated with the sales and use of marijuana belonging to the daughter."
Two adults inside the home were arrested. Authorities identified them as Norma Angelica Alvarez and Jose Reyes Martinez, both 44, but did not confirm whether they are the teen’s parents.
The 15-year-old girl and another minor at the home were taken into custody by Child Protective Services.
