(Meredith/AP) — An 11-year-old girl had two birthday wishes -- to meet Drake and to get a new heart. They both came true.
Surgeons performed the heart transplant on 11-year-old Sofia Sanchez on Monday at Chicago's Lurie Children's Hospital just days after she met the Canadian rapper.
Drake visited Sofia at the hospital on Aug. 20 after seeing a video of her dancing in a hospital hallway to his song, "In My Feelings." The video inspired a viral dance craze.
Cardiovascular surgeon Carl Backer tells WLS-TV that Sofia's 12-hour surgery went extremely well, although the first 48 hours after are critical.
A Facebook video shows Sofia being told of the transplant on Sunday and then exclaiming "I'm getting a heart, Mom? Oh my God!"
