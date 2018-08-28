(Meredith) – A 13-year-old girl fighting cancer said she was humiliated when a photographer told her to remove her hat on picture day.
“It was just really humiliating and upsetting for me. I was trying hard not to cry. It was just not a good experience,” Bella Thurston told KOAT.
The teen was diagnosed with ependymoma, which is a brain and spine tumor, at the age of 5. After losing her hair during chemotherapy, she started wearing hats.
Bella even wore a special hat for picture day at Hoover Middle School in Albuquerque, New Mexico. But she said the photographer told her to take it off.
"He says it's against policy. And I was like, 'OK, so I can't wear my hat?' and he was like, 'No, you can go fix your hair. Take your hat off or I won't take your picture,’” she said. “I didn't let him take my picture because I didn't feel that I needed to take my hat off in order for him to take my picture."
Her mother, Kara Thurston, told the station she was outraged when she learned of the incident.
"When something happens to your kid that you can't fix, it's heartbreaking, you feel helpless,” the mom said.
Bella said she doesn’t want special treatment because of her cancer and she doesn't want to be singled out.
"I would like my picture to be taken the normal way and to be in the same spot that it always is in the yearbook," she told the station.
Lifetouch Photography later released a statement apologizing for what it called a misunderstanding.
"We have been in touch with the school and have reached out to the family to offer their daughter a complimentary photography session in a place of their choosing. In light of this, we will be revisiting our training protocol with our photographers," the company said in part.
According to KOAT, a spokesperson for Albuquerque Public Schools said the district will continue to train staffers who have contact with children.
Information from KOAT via CNN contributed to this story.
Copyright 2018 Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved.