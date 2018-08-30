5-year-old forgotten by after-school program walks 2.5 miles home alone, mom says

(Meredith) – A California mother said her 5-year-old son walked more than 2.5 miles home alone on his first day of kindergarten after a staff member failed to escort him to an after-school program.
Duana Kirby said her heart sank when she got a call from her son Jackson, saying he walked home from Fairview Elementary School on Monday.
“He said, ‘Mommy I made it home,’” Kirby told KPIX. “I said, ‘Who brought you home?’ He said, ‘Nobody. I walked.’”
The mom said an instructor was supposed to escort Jackson from his classroom to a youth enrichment program, which provides after-school care for children in a separate building on campus.
Jackson was apparently in the restroom when the instructor came by to pick him up. Instead of waiting for the boy, the staff member left and resumed gathering the other children, according to KTVU.
The 5-year-old returned to an empty classroom, grabbed his backpack and went outside where other students were waiting for their parents. At one point, he decided to head home.
Jackson said he walked through a busy downtown area before he finally reached his destination. Since he did not know any street names, he navigated his way using familiar landmarks.
It’s still unclear why the boy was allowed to leave campus alone and why his parents were not contacted when he was not at the after-school program.
“To be honest, I’m quite pissed off,” said Kirby, according to the East Bay Times. “I think they’re trying to make light of the situation because my son made it home safe and nothing happened.”
The Hayward Unified School District later released the following statement:The safety and security of our students is our highest priority. The district currently has policies and procedures in place to ensure the safety of children while at school and in our after-school programs. We take this incident very seriously and are investigating to determine what steps need to be taken to ensure that this does not happen again.The director of the after-school program will also meet with Jackson’s parents on Wednesday, according to KPIX.
