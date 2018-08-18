88-year-old Florida man sets raccoon on fire for eating his mangoes

ORLANDO, Florida (Meredith) — An 88-year-old man from Florida admitted to setting a raccoon on fire that was eating mangoes from his yard.
Ezra James was taken into police custody Friday after a neighbor saw him light a raccoon on fire and called the cops, according to WKMG.
James set up a metal trap in his front yard, capturing the raccoon. He then threw "some gasoline on him" and lit a match, he told WKMG.
James said he was also worried the raccoon was going to bite him and give him rabies.
He called his neighbor a "wicked woman" for calling the cops on him.
When officers arrived, the raccoon was still alive but suffering severe injuries. An officer shot the raccoon to put it out of its misery.
James posted his $2,000 bond and was released from jail. He said that was the first time he has ever been arrested. He also said he will not ever set another animal on fire.
