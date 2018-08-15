6-year-old buys $300 worth of toys on mom's Amazon account

(Meredith) -- A Utah mother let her 6-year-old daughter order a Barbie on Amazon for her birthday. The next day, she was surprised to see a delivery driver unload a stack of six large boxes on the sidewalk.
"They just started unloading box after box after box," Kaitlin's cousin told BuzzFeed news.
The daughter, Kaitlin, had ordered a lot more than a Barbie. As a birthday present to herself, she ordered $350 worth of toys, video game, and board games.
Photos of Kaitlin smiling next to her pile of toys went viral on Twitter gathering over 77 thousand likes. The stack of boxes is nearly as tall as she is.
Despite Kaitlin's smiling face in the photos, she wasn't allowed to keep all the toys. Everything except the Barbie has been donated to a local hospital. Her cousin said, "Kaitlin chose to donate all of the toys to the Children's Hospital where she stayed for a week when she was a baby! She wanted to give a little joy to those who aren't well."