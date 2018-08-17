6-year-old boy sent home from school over dreadlocks, dad says

(Meredith) – A Florida father said his 6-year-old son was sent home on his first day of school because his dreadlocks violated the dress code.
Clinton Stanley Sr., said his son, also named Clinton, was prepared to start first grade at A Book’s Christian Academy in Apopka, Florida on Monday.
However, the boy was told he could not go to class unless he got a new haircut, the Orlando Sentinel reported.
"My son has just been told he cannot attend school with his hair. If that is not biased, I don't know what is,” Stanley said in a video he posted to Facebook.
The private school said its dress code requires boys to have short hair, which cannot touch the collar. Dreadlocks are also prohibited.
Sue Book, the school’s administrator, told the Orlando Sentinel that this rule has been enforced since the academy was founded in 1971.
Though Stanley said he respects the policy, he still believes “it’s not right.”
“Allow kids to come as they are. You are a Christian school. In the Bible it says, 'Come as you are,'” he said. “You deny a kid an education on his hair?”
The academy has faced some backlash over the incident ever since Stanley shared his story on Facebook. According to Book, the school has received numerous harassing phone calls, including a threat to burn it down.
Stanley told the newspaper he would have never enrolled his son if he knew the school did not allow dreadlocks. The boy now reportedly attends a public school, where he started classes on Tuesday.
Information from the Orlando Sentinel contributed to this story.
