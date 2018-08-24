10-year-old boy punished for calling teacher ‘ma’am,’ parents say

(Meredith) – The parents of a 10-year-old North Carolina boy said their child was punished after he called his fifth-grade teacher “ma’am.”
Teretha Wilson told WTVD that a teacher at North East Carolina Preparatory School forced her son Tamarion to write the word “ma’am” more than 100 times on a sheet of paper as punishment on Tuesday.
The boy said his teacher also told him to take the paper home so one of his parents could sign it.
“He had a look on his face of disappointment, shame,” said the boy’s father, McArthur Bryant.
Both parents said they have taught their children to refer to elders as “ma’am” and “sir.” They claim their 10-year-old son was only being respectful when speaking to his teacher.
"It wasn't right. It wasn't professional. As a teacher, it wasn't appropriate. And I asked her why she thought it was okay to do that," said Wilson.
The mom said she met with the teacher and principal to discuss the incident on Wednesday.
According to WTVD, the teacher said she was not being serious about the punishment and believed Tamarion was aware of that.
However, Wilson said the teacher gave him another assignment following the incident asking him to write the definition of ma’am multiple times on a separate sheet of paper.
The principal agreed to transfer Tamarion to another class, per Wilson’s request.
A family member later posted a photo of the piece of paper on Facebook, where it’s been shared hundreds of times.
