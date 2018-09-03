WINDSOR, Colorado (Meredith) — A boy died Monday after he was hit by a float during a Labor Day parade in Colorado.
According to KMGH, the boy was hit by the float at the Windsor Harvest Festival Parade. The rest of the parade was immediately canceled, and the boy was taken to the hospital where he died shortly after.
The boy was a participant in the parade. The float that hit him belonged to a local church, witnesses told KMGH.
The boy's name and age have not been released, but he was identified as a minor.
