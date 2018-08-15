3 women claim they were terrorized by Uber driver

(Meredith) -- Three women in California say they were terrorized by their Uber driver swerving recklessly in and out of lanes saying, "We're all going to die now."
Theadora Fuerstenberg, one of the passengers, said the incident began when she and two other women were picked up from a book club meeting in Sacramento. The Uber driver failed to follow their directions, driving erratically, and swerving past their exit.
"I legitimately believed we were going to die," Fuerstenberg said.
The women called 911 from the back seat and the driver finally got off the highway. The passengers saw the doors were unlocked and ran out of the car. The Uber driver drove away before police arrived to meet the women.
Uber issued a statement condemning the driver's "disturbing behavior" and restricted his access to the app, but his behavior didn't stop there. The next day, Fuerstenberg said a neighbor noticed someone staring into her home, and his description matched the Uber driver.
Fuerstenberg said she's filed a restraining order, but wants the driver to be held accountable for his actions.
Sacramento police say they are investigating the incident as a kidnapping.