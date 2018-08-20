Woman stole donation jar meant for family of slain 7-year-old girl, police say

(Meredith/AP) — Authorities say they have arrested a woman caught on camera stealing a jar full of donations intended to help the family of a 7-year-old Florida girl slain in gun crossfire.
Tammy Wynnell Crews, 46, was charged with felony grand theft and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia following the incident, WJXT reported.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said she swiped a jar containing about $600 from a restaurant near the site where Heidy Rivas Villanueva was killed on Aug. 11.
The video shows the woman looking around several times, grabbing the donation jar and stuffing it inside a shopping bag before rushing out the door. The donations were intended to help with funeral expenses for the little girl.
Nearly $16,000 has been contributed to a GoFundMe page set up for Heidy's family.
Three people have been arrested on murder and other charges stemming from the killing.
