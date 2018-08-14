Woman says she was denied job because of 'ghetto' name

By Michael Ritter
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Meredith) -- A St. Louis area woman’s Facebook post is going viral after she was denied a job with a local company because of her “ghetto” name.
Hermeisha Robinson posted to her page Monday that she applied for a customer service representative position with Mantality Health in Chesterfield. Robinson was hurt when she received an email back from the company saying, “unfortunately we do not consider candidates that have suggestive ghetto names.”
Robinson went on to say in her post that, “my feelings are very hurt,” and “I would like for everyone to share this post because discrimination has to stop.” Her post has over 7,000 shares as of Tuesday afternoon.
News 4 spoke with Jack Gamache from Mantality Health who said their system was not hacked but their Indeed, a job posting website, account was hacked.
Mantality Health CEO Kevin Meuret says they think about 20 people got emails similar to Robinson's.
"This is not a reflection of who we are as a company," said Meuret. "This is deplorable."
Meuret says the person that appears to have sen the email does work for the company but, "has nothing to do with hiring and is a great employee."
