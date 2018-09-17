Woman rubs feces on neighbor's door after dog poops in her yard

(Meredith) – A Detroit woman admitted to smearing dog feces on her neighbors’ front door after their pets relieved themselves in her yard.
The act of retaliation took Michael Smith and his girlfriend, Joy Edwards, by surprise. Home surveillance video captured their neighbor, Brenda Mullins, rubbing the poop on their door Saturday.
“I just don’t understand who could do that. That’s disgusting,” said Edwards.
Mullins did not deny the allegations, WXYZ reported.
“The dog came and messed in my yard,” Mullins said. “I picked it up and went and put it on her doorknob. You didn’t want to clean it up… you will clean it up here.”
Mullins said the neighbors' dogs have pooped in her yard several times, and she has the video to prove it.
“Today was the last straw,” Mullins said. “I had to do what I had to do. I didn’t want to be a vigilante, but I had to do what I had to do.”
Smith told WXYZ that Mullins never spoke to them about the issue. He said if the dogs relieved themselves in her yard, then it was an accident and not deserving of Mullins’ retaliation.
"It just shows that people don't know how to solve issues without doing something stupid,” Smith told the station. “She could've easily talked about it, you know... resolved it, apologized, whatever.”
According to WXYZ, Mullins reported her actions to police. It’s not clear whether she will be cited for the incident.
“I feel like I took it a little further than I wanted to, but what was I supposed to do?” said Mullins.
