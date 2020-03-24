(Meredith) -- Experts are warning of a serious problem: a lack of ventilators for patients who need them to stay alive.
A ventilator is a life-support treatment that helps people breathe when they can't breathe on their own.
A ventilator is connected to the patient through a tube placed into their mouth or nose and inserted into the windpipe.
The ventilator then blows gas (consisting of air, plus oxygen if required) into the patient's lungs.
It's superior to a mask and other devices because it can deliver higher levels of oxygen.
47-71 percent of critically ill patients admitted to ICU in China received mechanical ventilation.
When treating a patient with COVID-19, a ventilator allows the medical team to support their breathing function.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.