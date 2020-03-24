(CNN/Meredith) - An Australian zookeeper is lifting spirits around the world with his hilarious dance routine.
Adam Porter was caught busting a move during a live-stream at the Melbourne Zoo, which is located in the Australian state of Victoria.
Viewers who tuned in to watch the live-stream were focused on the giraffes until Porter stole the show.
Zoos Victoria posted the hilarious video to Facebook on March 20, and it's racked up more than 60,000 views.
Some commenters called Porter a "legend" and said he "deserved a raise" for his performance.
