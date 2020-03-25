(Meredith) -- Our Meredith sister station Arizona’s Family in Phoenix spoke with Vice President Mike Pence today about the COVID-19 global crisis.
Pence said every decision that President Donald Trump has made has been driven by “the most brilliant experts on infectious disease in the world.”
The vice president said he is also working closely with state governments to help stop the spread of the virus, especially in the states that have the worst outbreaks, like New York, California, Washington, New Jersey and Illinois. He said he fully supports states’ decisions for announcing shelter-in-place restrictions.
Pence stressed that for most Americans, “the threat of serious illness remains low even if you catch the virus.” But he said many of the guidelines the government has put in place are to protect the elderly and immunocompromised.
Watch the video above to hear more from the vice president.
