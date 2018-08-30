BENTONVILLE, Ark. (BUSINESS WIRE/Meredith) -- When it comes to toys, Walmart is not playing around. Walmart has announced its plans for America’s Best Toy Shop: a destination for kids’ favorite products in its stores and on Walmart.com.
Starting Thursday, America’s Best Toy Shop kicks off with: Expanded aisles and a larger selection of toys, with thousands of new and exclusive items from top brands A better experience for parents and kids to test, play and shop for toys Exclusive toy content on Walmart.com The season’s 40 top rated toys to make it easy for parents to know what's trending Layaway returns Friday, August 31Walmart.com will also open America’s Best Toy Shop online as a specialty shopping destination for customers to help find the perfect toy. As a part of the experience, this year, customers can hear directly from 25 toy influencers including Clara Lukasiak, Gavin Raygoza, Kenzie Mitchell, and Gabe & Garrett, who will develop exclusive toy content throughout the year, giving customers the scoop on all things toys with advice, reviews, and recommendations.
The online shop will also include curated toy collections to help customers find inspiration and shop for toys with ease, whether that be by trending item, age, character or brand, among other ways to shop.
“This year is all about an unmatched experience on Walmart.com,” said Chris Sponiar, General Manager, Toys and Seasonal, Walmart eCommerce U.S. “Whether customers know exactly what they’re looking for or if they want to browse our digital shelves, we are the destination for parents to discover that perfect toy for their child. And, we make it easy. With options like free, two-day shipping or Pickup Today on millions of items, customers can get their toys however they like, either straight to their door or at a Walmart store.”
[Click here for top toys of 2018 slideshow]
Customers can shop for top rated by kids toys in stores and online by visiting walmart.com/topratedbykids.