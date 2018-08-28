(Meredith) -- The Communication Workers of America addressed the FCC on Monday advising against allowing the merger between Sprint and T-Mobile. The union argued that the merger of the nation's third and fourth cell carriers would result in the loss of more than 28,000 jobs.
CWA president Chris Shelton said, "the merger would result in the loss of more than 28,000 jobs across the United States and combine two companies with a long history of labor and employment law violations."
Many of the lost jobs are speculated to come from competing retail stores -- half of which would be made unnecessary if the two companies merged. According to the union, about 4,500 of the lost jobs would come from redundant corporate positions at the companies' offices in Overland Park, Kansas, and Bellevue, Washington.
The union also believes a decrease in competition between the two companies could result in higher prices for the consumer.
The two companies' argue that the FCC should allow the merger to help win the global race to create a 5G network, but the union said the companies, "have made no showing that the merged firm would have either the incentive or ability to provide hallmark 5G services outside of densely-populated areas."