Trump attacks Michael Cohen on Twitter after guilty plea

(Meredith) -- President Trump took to Twitter to attack his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen.
The tweet comes a day after Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to eight criminal counts in federal court. One of the guilty pleas involved Trump himself. Cohen said that the president told him to pay off adult film star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal, "for the principal purpose of influencing the election."
He told a judge the payments were made "in coordination with and at the direction of a candidate for federal office." Cohen's statements implicate the president in a federal crime.
Cohen also pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and multiple counts of tax evasion.