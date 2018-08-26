Tropical storm forms in eastern Pacific, may near Hawaii

(AP) -- Weather experts say a tropical storm has developed in the eastern Pacific Ocean that may be heading west near Hawaii.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says Tropical Storm Miriam has formed about 2,000 miles east of the Hawaiian islands. Accuweather, a company that provides weather forecasting services, says Miriam has winds of about 50 mph and is moving west at 14 mph.
The formation of Miriam comes after Hawaii was hit earlier this week by near-record amounts of rain from Tropical Storm Lane. That storm was at one point a Category 5 hurricane before it weakened considerably as it neared the state.
__
SO WHAT HAPPENED TO LANE?
Residents and businesses across the islands prepared for the worst, boarding up windows and stocking up on supplies. Tourists in hotels along Waikiki Beach in Honolulu didn't heed warnings to get out of the water. But many visitors stocked up on snack food and beer at convenience stores just in case.
While the Big Island took the brunt of the storm, the worst of fears never materialized as Lane quickly fell apart.
Winds ultimately caused the demise of Lane, National Weather Service meteorologist Vanessa Almanza said.
The storm moved in the central Pacific along a high-pressure ridge last week, when there wasn't much wind shear to affect the hurricane.
But then the storm began moving north toward Hawaii around the high-pressure ridge, and that's when its winds died down and it lost speed.
The jet stream "just kind of pushed the top off of the hurricane and what happens is it loses exhaust so it just starts collapsing," Almanza said.
It was downgraded to a tropical storm on Friday, and all warnings for Hawaii were canceled Saturday morning after the storm turned west and moved away from the state.
___
HURRICANE AND WILDFIRES
It's not known if the storm played any role in the start of several wildfires near the historical coastal town of Lahaina on Maui. But the high winds early Friday morning certainly helped spread the fire, according to Maui county officials.
The hurricane also played a role in helping firefighters contain the fires, with about 12 inches of rain falling on the island in a 24-hour period through Saturday.
The wildfires in a dry part of the county burned 2,000 acres (810 hectares); destroyed 21 structures and forced more than 600 people into shelters. One woman was injured and flown to Honolulu for treatment.
Brush fires also started on Oahu, which is also dry but got only a fraction of the rains that the Big Island and Maui received from the storm.
___