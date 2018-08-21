Toddlers survive alone for days near highway after mother killed in wreck

(AP/Meredith) — Two toddler brothers survived alone for about two days after they were passengers in a single-car wreck that killed their mother in south Arkansas, authorities said.
On Monday, deputies found a 3-year-old boy named Kylen Holliman wandering along a road in Camden, about 85 miles southwest of Little Rock. The Ouachita County Sheriff's Office posted the boy's photo online and learned his mother hadn't been seen for days.
Police returned to the area along Highway 24 where the boy was found and discovered a car wrecked in a deep ravine not visible from the road.
At the scene, authorities found the body of the boy's mother, who had been thrown from the vehicle. His 1-year-old brother was awake and alert in his car seat.
"He was somewhat turned sideways, in a position upside down," Ouachita County Sheriff's Detective Lt. Nathan Greeley told KLRT-TV. "They went through a pure hell, no doubt."
Investigators believe the wreck happened two days earlier. The younger child is being treated for dehydration.
The mother was later identified as 25-year-old Lisa Holliman.
Greeley told KATV it's "anything but short of a miracle" that the children were found alive.
"The 3-year-old and 1-year-old being able to survive in the elements… Like I said, it's nothing short of a miracle – God's blessing that these children were able to survive this accident," he said.
