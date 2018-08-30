The internet can’t decide if this is a beach or a door

(Photo: Twitter/@rebeccareilly__)

(Meredith) – Well, the internet found another confusing photograph and now people are arguing, homes are being torn asunder and heated debates have encompassed us all thanks to one, little photo.

Twitter user @rebeccareilly__ tweeted a photo with one simple question: “Is this a door or a beach??? Hahahaha.” @rebeccareilly__ didn't know she was about to create a firestorm online. Her tweet currently has 19,000 retweets and 33,700 likes.



When you look at the photo, it’s easy to see where there might be confusion. It could be a photo of beach flipped on its side or it could easily be a door with a green frame next to a white wall.

A few days later, @rebeccareilly__ told everyone what the photo really was. But before we tell you, we’ll give you a chance to talk and debate with your friends and family.

Done? Ok, cool. Scroll down for the answer!

IT'S A BEACH!



